WINNIPEG -- The former Sears location at St. Vital Centre is finding new life.

The St. Vital location officially closed two years ago on Jan. 8, 2018. Sears began liquating its stores the previous October after failing to find a buyer.

Cushman and Wakefield, the real estate firm which owns the mall, said Marshalls and HomeSense are the latest retailers to be moving into the old Sears location. The fashion and home goods stores are slated to open this summer.

The stores will occupy two floors and will neighbour the new GoodLife Fitness location. Cushman and Wakefield said Warehouse One also recently moved into the shopping centre.

St. Vital Centre General Manager Kyle Waterman said they’ve now almost filled the former Sears location, and said one more retailer has committed to moving into that area later this year. Waterman also said they are in talks with another major tenant, but did not say who.

Meanwhile, Dynacare opened its new supersite for medical tests earlier this week in the mall. It’s located near the southern entrance next to SilverCity St. Vital Cinemas.

“We’re excited to welcome so many great new tenants to the shopping centre this year,” said Waterman in a news release.