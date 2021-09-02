WINNIPEG -- A 57-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges after two survivors say they were sexually assaulted by a former hockey coach in the 1990s.

Police said the two survivors contacted the Sex Crimes Unit in June of 2021.

The survivors said the assaults happened between 1993 and 1995 while they were players in the Assiniboine Park Hockey Association. They said they were in their early teens at the time.

The survivors reported they were separately invited to the home of an adult man who coached their team.

They said they were given money and alcohol, and were sexually assaulted. They also reported that the assaults were photographed and videotaped at the time.

Police said the Sex Crimes Unit executed a search warrant on Wednesday at a home in the first 100 block of Lake Park Drive, where a man was taken into custody.

Officers said Robert “Bob” Donald Joseph Dawson was charged with two counts of sexual interference, two counts of sexual exploitation, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of forcible confinement, and multiple child pornography offences.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Winnipeg police said the accused is no longer coaching hockey.

This is a developing story. More details to come.