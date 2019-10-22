Four people are facing charges following an armed robbery at a hotel in Somerset, Man., on Monday, according to RCMP.

Mounties were called to the Somerset Hotel around 1 p.m. They were told a man and woman came in to the hotel and the man took out a gun and demanded cash from a hotel worker. The suspects then reportedly left with the cash in a tan-coloured Chevrolet Impala, which police say was stolen from Portage la Prairie.

While officers were looking for the suspect they received tips from the public about the car and where it was travelling. The car was found after it hit a ditch on Highway 5, north of Cartwright, Man.

A 19-year-old woman from Long Plain First Nation was found in the car and arrested. Police allege the driver of the car ran into a corn field and stole a pick-up truck from a nearby home. Mounties found and stopped the truck and arrested a 25-year-old man from Long Plain First Nation.

Police identified two other suspects connected to the robbery and arrested a 43-year-old man and 25-year-old woman in Crystal City, Man. Both of these suspects are also from Long Plain First Nation.

All four suspects are in custody and charges are pending.

RCMP continue to investigate.