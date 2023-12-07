Four charged following stabbing death on Main Street: Winnipeg police

Four people have been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 36-year-old man one week ago.

According to Winnipeg police, Lloyd Larson was stabbed in the 600 block of Main Street on Nov. 30 at around 1 p.m. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died from his injuries.

Police investigated and determine Larson was involved in an altercation that day, and that he and the suspects were known to each other.

Four people were arrested between Dec. 2 and 7.

Jacoby Dunsford, 20, Dylan Bunn, 24, and Matthew Frederick Stevens, 26, have been charged with manslaughter. The three suspects, all from Winnipeg, were detained in custody.

A 45-year-old woman is facing a charge of accessory after the fact to murder, and was released on an appearance notice.

Charges against the four have not been proven in court.