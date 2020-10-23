WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials announced four new outbreaks at personal care homes in Winnipeg on Friday.

The new outbreaks were announced in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

The new care homes under outbreaks include Holy Family Personal Care Home, Concordia Personal Care Home, Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre Personal Care Home and Maples Long-Term Care Home.

The care homes are being elevated to the critical or red level on the province’s Pandemic Response System.

With the four announced on Friday, Winnipeg now has 14 care homes which have currently declared outbreaks. The remaining care homes include:

Actionmarguerite Personal Care Home;

Beacon Hill Lodge Long Term Care Home;

Calvary Place Personal Care Home;

Golden West Centennial Lodge;

Heritage Lodge Personal Care Home;

Meadowood Manor Personal Care Home;

Misericordia Place;

Middlechurch Home;

Parkview Place Long Term Care Home; and

St. Norbert Personal Care Home.

In addition to the Winnipeg care homes, an outbreak was declared on Thursday at the Ochekwi Sipi Personal Care Home on Fisher Branch Cree Nation, located in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

CTV News has reached out to the province for information about the number of cases in care homes.