

CTV Winnipeg





An apartment fire Monday morning in Winnipeg’s West End sent four people to hospital and left over 40 tenants displaced.

The City of Winnipeg said the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service went to a three-storey apartment complex in the 400 block of Maryland Street around 6:25 a.m. following the report of a fire.

Fire crews began to attack the flames from inside the structure, while also searching the building. During this search they found one person, who was taken to hospital in critical condition, but was later upgraded to stable.

Buses were brought in as shelter for 40 residents, who were cared for by paramedics. After some assessments, three more people were taken to hospital in unstable condition.

No one else is hurt.

The city’s emergency social services team is helping to provide resources to all the displaced tenants.

Police tweeted that Maryland between Ellice and St. Matthews avenues is blocked. Roads will remain closed until crews finish their work, as the fire still hasn’t been declared under control.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and damage estimates are unavailable.