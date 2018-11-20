

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested four teenagers after a 37-year-old man reported being robbed at gunpoint Monday.

Around 6:50 p.m. police went to the McPhillips Street and Mapleglen Drive area to follow up on a report of four boys with a gun, but when they arrived officers didn’t find any suspects.

Police were told that the four males were trying door handles of vehicles in the area, and when a 19-year-old man confronted them, a suspect reportedly pointed a gun at him.

Then around 7 p.m., police were notified of a robbery at gunpoint in the Inkster Boulevard and Airlies Street area. Officers went there and found four youths in the back lane of the 900 block of Inkster Boulevard.

They were all taken into custody, and one was found to have a knife on him, police said.

A 37-year-old man told police he was walking in a parking lot when he was confronted by four males who asked for money. When the man continued walking, a suspect allegedly pointed a gun at him and demanded cash. The man’s backpack was taken and the four suspects left.

A 14-year-old, two 16-year-olds, and 17-year-old are facing charges including armed robbery using a firearm.

They are detained at the Manitoba Youth Centre.