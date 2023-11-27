Fourth victim confirmed dead in deadly Winnipeg shooting

Winnipeg police say a fourth victim in a weekend shooting on Langside Street has died.

Insp. Jennifer McKinnon and Chief Danny Smyth will be speaking at a news conference at 1 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

The incident unfolded Sunday morning in the 100 block of Langside Street. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene – a man and a woman – and three people were taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police said two of those people have since died – a man and a woman.

A 55-year-old man remains in hospital in critical condition.

Police also identified the four victims as 34-year-old Crystal Shannon Beardy, 33-year-old Stephanie Amanda Beardy, 29-year-old Melelek Leseri Lesikel and 41-year-old Dylan Maxwell Lavallee.

Police said the homicide unit continues to investigate.

This is a developing story. More details to come.