WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Fourth victim confirmed dead in deadly Winnipeg shooting

    Winnipeg police say a fourth victim in a weekend shooting on Langside Street has died.

    Insp. Jennifer McKinnon and Chief Danny Smyth will be speaking at a news conference at 1 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

    The incident unfolded Sunday morning in the 100 block of Langside Street. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene – a man and a woman – and three people were taken to hospital in critical condition.

    Police said two of those people have since died – a man and a woman.

    A 55-year-old man remains in hospital in critical condition.

    Police also identified the four victims as 34-year-old Crystal Shannon Beardy, 33-year-old Stephanie Amanda Beardy, 29-year-old Melelek Leseri Lesikel and 41-year-old Dylan Maxwell Lavallee.

    Police said the homicide unit continues to investigate.

    This is a developing story. More details to come. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING B.C. boy dies by suicide after online sextortion: RCMP

    Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion. Warning: This story is about a child who died by suicide and may be distrubing to readers.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News