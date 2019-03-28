

CTV Winnipeg





A new indoor splash pad opened Thursday at Seven Oaks Pool and people have until Saturday to check it out for free.

The City of Winnipeg said it’s offering free admission to the pool for the first three days the splash pad is open. Other new features include water slides, and fountains, making it the first of its kind at a city facility.

The renovation that brought the splash pad to the pool also included updated family change rooms, universal-accessible washrooms, an enhanced public lobby, a new meeting place and a small accessible teaching pool.

The city said the renovation cost $9.7 million, with $500,000 coming from the federal government and just over $1 million from the province.

Regular hours and admission cost for the pool is available on the City of Winnipeg website.