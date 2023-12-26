From wrapping paper to Christmas trees: How to get rid of holiday waste
The post-Christmas cleanup can sometimes turn into a trash pile-up.
“At Christmastime, we tend to produce about 25 percent more waste than we do at other times of the year,” said Karrie Blackburn, Compost Winnipeg’s sales and customer service lead.
According to Blackburn, the increase in waste is fueled by leftover food and packaged presents.
“Wrapping paper tends to be a mixed material and is not recyclable in Winnipeg,” Blackburn said, adding that cardboard boxes from deliveries can be placed in the blue bin.
Electronics are also recyclable – but only through the proper channels.
“There are very valuable resources within our electronics that can have more life within them,” Blackburn said. “Having it go into the landfill can cause hazards.”
When it comes to food scraps, Compost Winnipeg said it accepts meat and bones. “If you have a backyard bin, you can be doing lots of the fruits and vegetables and eggshell composting,” said Blackburn.
To help reduce the amount of garbage produced during future holiday seasons, Compost Winnipeg said people must think about resource management rather than waste management.
“Maybe instead of using wrapping paper, use gift bags or save that wrapping paper,” Blackburn said. “Tea towels make a fabulous gift wrap as well.”
CITY OF WINNIPEG CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING PROGRAM
For those looking to dispose of their Christmas trees after the holiday season, the City of Winnipeg will launch its “Let’s Chip In” Christmas tree recycling program on Dec. 27. The collection will run until Jan. 31, 2024 at 10 locations across the city:
• Charleswood Centre
24-hour access
3900 Grant Ave (northwest corner of the Safeway parking lot along Haney Street, access off Haney Street)
• Kilcona Park
7:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Lagimodiere Boulevard and McIvor Avenue (In the off-leash dog park parking lot)
• Kildonan Park
7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
2015 Main Street (Rainbow Stage parking lot)
• King's Park
8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
198 King's Drive (South parking lot)
• Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot
Weekdays 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday & Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.,
1825 Brady Road, south of the Perimeter Highway
• Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot
Weekdays (except Wednesdays): 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.,
Closed: January 1, every Wednesday
1120 Pacific Avenue
• Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot
Weekdays (except Wednesdays): 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.,
Closed: January 1, every Wednesday
429 Panet Road
• St. James Civic Centre
24-hour access
2055 Ness Avenue (Northwest corner parking lot)
• St. Vital Park
8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
190 River Road (South parking lot)
• Winnipeg Soccer Complex
24-hour access
900 Waverley Street at Victor Lewis Drive
Wood chip mulch will be provided free of charge while quantities at all depots except the 4R Winnipeg Depot locations starting in early January.
In an email to CTV News, city spokesperson David Driedger said Winnipeg residents recycled approximately 5,701 trees during the 2022-2023 season. Since the start of the program 32 years ago, the city has recycled nearly 420,000 trees.
“Residents are reminded that trees placed at the curb or lane next to recycling or garbage carts will not be collected,” Driedger said. “All plastic tree bags, tinsel, lights, decorations, and tree stands must be removed before leaving a tree at a depot. Residents are asked to take plastic tree bags and other garbage home with them.”
Residents can also save and bundle their Christmas trees for yard waste collection in the spring. According to the City of Winnipeg website, the bundle must be no longer than one metre (39 inches) and contain small branches (no more than 10 cm or 4 inches in diameter). The tree can also be cut up and placed in a garbage cart as long as the lid is closed and the tree pieces fall freely when the cart is emptied.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Israel expands offensive in central Gaza as Netanyahu aide meets with U.S. officials
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Search for four-year-old girl who fell into Quebec river no longer a rescue mission: police
Quebec provincial police say the search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river last week is no longer a rescue operation, but a recovery mission.
The imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny resurfaces with darkly humorous comments
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Tuesday released a sardonic statement about his transfer to a Arctic prison colony nicknamed the “Polar Wolf,” his first appearance since associates lost contact with him three weeks ago.
Canada ready to pay settlements to Spavor and Kovrig after 2018 imprisonment in China: report
Canada's government is willing to sign off on multimillion-dollar settlement packages for Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig to compensate them for the near three years they were incarcerated in Chinese prisons, according to a new report.
Three family members found dead in Lac Ste Anne County
Three people in the same family are dead after crews discovered their bodies Tuesday in Lac Ste Anne County.
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka split after 7 years together, dancer confirms
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have split after seven years together, the dancer confirmed Tuesday.
Apple files appeal after Biden administration allows U.S. ban on watch imports
Apple on Tuesday appealed a decision to ban imports of its watches based on a complaint from medical monitoring technology company Masimo, after U.S. President Joe Biden's administration declined to veto a government tribunal.
Police searching for suspect on bike after 'suspicious death' of man in his 60s in Toronto
Toronto police are searching for a suspect on a bike after the 'suspicious death' of a man in his 60s in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday.
LIVE UPDATES Israel expands offensive in central Gaza as Netanyahu aide meets with U.S. officials
The Israeli military says it has expanded its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip to the densely populated urban refugee camps in the central part of the territory.
Sweden moves a step closer to NATO membership after Turkiye's parliamentary committee gives approval
The Turkish parliament's foreign affairs committee gave its consent to Sweden's bid to join NATO on Tuesday, drawing the previously non-aligned Nordic country closer to membership in the western military alliance.
Regina
-
Sask. Kwanza celebration pays tribute to legendary Roughrider George Reed
The Saskatchewan African Cultural Heritage Museum (SACHM) annually holds a celebration for Kwanza. In 2023, the organization wanted to use the event to highlight the life and legacy of the late Saskatchewan Roughrider, George Reed.
-
Echo Valley Provincial Park opens up skating trail for the winter season
Above seasonal temperatures have slowed Saskatchewan’s outdoor skating season. Even with conditions sitting below zero over the holiday season, Echo Valley Provincial Park was able to open its outdoor ski trail.
-
More than 3 million Canadians currently waiting for surgeries, specialists and scans: data shows
Recent data from a Regina-based think tank shows that roughly one in eight Canadians are currently waiting for healthcare services across the country.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon major crime unit investigating after dead body found in west industrial area
Saskatoon police are investigating a suspicious death in the city’s west industrial area on Tuesday.
-
'We've effectively doubled': U of S president looks back on decades of growth
As 2023 comes to a close, the president of the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) is looking back on a busy and successful year.
-
More than 3 million Canadians currently waiting for surgeries, specialists and scans: data shows
Recent data from a Regina-based think tank shows that roughly one in eight Canadians are currently waiting for healthcare services across the country.
Northern Ontario
-
More than 3 million Canadians currently waiting for surgeries, specialists and scans: data shows
Recent data from a Regina-based think tank shows that roughly one in eight Canadians are currently waiting for healthcare services across the country.
-
Northern Ontario faces freezing rain warnings as fog advisories elsewhere persist
Freezing rain warnings are in effect for much of northern Ontario as fog patches in other parts of the province continue to reduce visibility and cause dangerous conditions for drivers.
-
Shoppers search for deep Boxing Day discounts in Sudbury
Retail stores are offering deep discounts as consumers flock to retail stores for Boxing Day shopping.
Edmonton
-
Three family members found dead in Lac Ste Anne County
Three people in the same family are dead after crews discovered their bodies Tuesday in Lac Ste Anne County.
-
Danielle Smith reflects on pensions, resources and relations with Ottawa after year in the national spotlight
2023 was a year where Alberta often found itself in the national spotlight, as the premier squared off with Ottawa over the province’s rights and resources.
-
Live Christmas trees can impact indoor air chemistry: study
Live Christmas trees can impact indoor air chemistry, according to a new study.
Toronto
-
Police searching for suspect on bike after 'suspicious death' of man in his 60s in Toronto
Toronto police are searching for a suspect on a bike after the 'suspicious death' of a man in his 60s in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday.
-
5 youths in custody after reported stabbing in downtown Toronto
Toronto police say five youths are in custody with charges pending after one young person was reportedly stabbed in the hand near a busy downtown intersection on Boxing Day.
-
Here are the major recalls of the year in Canada
This year, Health Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Transport Canada recalled various products. Here are some of the most notable recalls.
Calgary
-
One dead in crash on Highway 1 west of Golden, B.C.: RCMP
One person was killed in a crash on Highway 1 west of Golden, B.C., on Tuesday afternoon, forcing the highway to close for several hours.
-
Danielle Smith reflects on pensions, resources and relations with Ottawa after year in the national spotlight
2023 was a year where Alberta often found itself in the national spotlight, as the premier squared off with Ottawa over the province’s rights and resources.
-
'See Me, Not My Illness': Schizophrenia Society of Alberta fundraising campaign aims to keep crucial programs alive
The Schizophrenia Society of Alberta (SSA) is making a final push for donations in its annual fundraising campaign to keep crucial programs alive for those in need.
Montreal
-
Search for four-year-old girl who fell into Quebec river no longer a rescue mission: police
Quebec provincial police say the search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river last week is no longer a rescue operation, but a recovery mission.
-
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold Boxing Day protests in Montreal-area malls
Several pro-Palestinian protesters surprised Boxing Day shoppers on Tuesday by launching demonstrations inside shopping malls in the Montreal area.
-
Some winter break activities off the table for Montrealers dealing with warmer temperatures
It wasn't the white Christmas many Montrealers were hoping for. There's more green than white this year, and with the warm weather expected to stick around for most of the week, some of the usual winter break activities are off the table.
Ottawa
-
Shoppers out in droves on busiest Boxing Day in Ottawa since pandemic
On a mild Boxing Day in Ottawa, shoppers were out looking for deals. This Boxing Day is expected to be one of the busiest yet, with spending spread out over the holidays as deals start earlier and last longer.
-
Transport truck driver arrested after striking Woodroffe overpass
Ontario Provincial Police say a 56-year-old Alberta man is facing charges after a crash on Highway 417 on Christmas Day.
-
Driver, 70, charged after crashing into house in Merrickville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say a 70-year-old driver is facing charges after crashing into a house in Merrickville-Wolford late Christmas Day.
Atlantic
-
Home, vehicle damaged by gunfire in North Preston on Christmas Day
A home and car in North Preston, N.S. were damaged by gunfire early Christmas Day.
-
'It sucked': N.B. family spends Christmas without power
NB Power says almost every customer who lost power from last week’s windstorm has been reconnected, but those still off the grid are wondering if they’ve been forgotten.
-
Seven in hospital, dog dead, following Christmas Eve crash
Three adults and four kids were taken to hospital after two vehicles collided on Highway 104, near Whiteside, N.S. Sunday evening.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo family honours son’s legacy with a day of action to raise funds for cancer research
A grieving Waterloo family is finding strength through action after losing their son to a deadly form of brain cancer in the spring of 2022.
-
Picket continues outside Kitchener long-term care home
Frustrated workers continue to demonstrate outside a long-term care home in Kitchener.
-
Former Guelph Storm scores in Canada's World Juniors opener
A former Guelph Storm player has helped Team Canada get its first win at the IIHF World Junior Championship in Sweden.
Vancouver
-
$5K fine for man who brought loaded gun across U.S.-Canada border
A man who was found with a loaded handgun in his car when crossing the U.S.-Canada border has been fined $5,000 and a 10-year weapons prohibition, according to a recently published court decision.
-
Highway to Tofino reopened after Christmas closure, officials say
A major highway on Vancouver Island that was closed on Christmas Day due to falling rocks has been reopened to traffic.
-
Boxing Day shoppers could back up traffic around Vancouver airport, officials warn
People driving to the Vancouver airport on Tuesday could face "increased vehicle traffic" due to Boxing Day shoppers at the nearby outlet mall, officials have warned.
Vancouver Island
-
Christmas Day windstorm leaves some 28,000 customers without power in in B.C.
Power restoration work is underway in British Columbia on Tuesday after heavy rains and strong winds in parts of the province left thousands of households without power.
-
Highway to Tofino reopened after Christmas closure, officials say
A major highway on Vancouver Island that was closed on Christmas Day due to falling rocks has been reopened to traffic.
-
Multiple ferry sailings cancelled as windstorm batters B.C.'s South Coast
Strong winds forced the cancellation of several ferry sailings on Christmas Day, upending many passengers' holiday travel plans.