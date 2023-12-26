From wrapping paper to Christmas trees: How to get rid of holiday waste

The post-Christmas cleanup can sometimes turn into a trash pile-up.

“At Christmastime, we tend to produce about 25 percent more waste than we do at other times of the year,” said Karrie Blackburn, Compost Winnipeg’s sales and customer service lead.

According to Blackburn, the increase in waste is fueled by leftover food and packaged presents.

“Wrapping paper tends to be a mixed material and is not recyclable in Winnipeg,” Blackburn said, adding that cardboard boxes from deliveries can be placed in the blue bin.

Electronics are also recyclable – but only through the proper channels.

“There are very valuable resources within our electronics that can have more life within them,” Blackburn said. “Having it go into the landfill can cause hazards.”

When it comes to food scraps, Compost Winnipeg said it accepts meat and bones. “If you have a backyard bin, you can be doing lots of the fruits and vegetables and eggshell composting,” said Blackburn.

To help reduce the amount of garbage produced during future holiday seasons, Compost Winnipeg said people must think about resource management rather than waste management.

“Maybe instead of using wrapping paper, use gift bags or save that wrapping paper,” Blackburn said. “Tea towels make a fabulous gift wrap as well.”

CITY OF WINNIPEG CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING PROGRAM

For those looking to dispose of their Christmas trees after the holiday season, the City of Winnipeg will launch its “Let’s Chip In” Christmas tree recycling program on Dec. 27. The collection will run until Jan. 31, 2024 at 10 locations across the city:

• Charleswood Centre

24-hour access

3900 Grant Ave (northwest corner of the Safeway parking lot along Haney Street, access off Haney Street)

• Kilcona Park

7:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Lagimodiere Boulevard and McIvor Avenue (In the off-leash dog park parking lot)

• Kildonan Park

7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

2015 Main Street (Rainbow Stage parking lot)

• King's Park

8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

198 King's Drive (South parking lot)

• Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot

Weekdays 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday & Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.,

1825 Brady Road, south of the Perimeter Highway

• Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot

Weekdays (except Wednesdays): 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.,

Closed: January 1, every Wednesday

1120 Pacific Avenue

• Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot

Weekdays (except Wednesdays): 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.,

Closed: January 1, every Wednesday

429 Panet Road

• St. James Civic Centre

24-hour access

2055 Ness Avenue (Northwest corner parking lot)

• St. Vital Park

8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

190 River Road (South parking lot)

• Winnipeg Soccer Complex

24-hour access

900 Waverley Street at Victor Lewis Drive

Wood chip mulch will be provided free of charge while quantities at all depots except the 4R Winnipeg Depot locations starting in early January.

In an email to CTV News, city spokesperson David Driedger said Winnipeg residents recycled approximately 5,701 trees during the 2022-2023 season. Since the start of the program 32 years ago, the city has recycled nearly 420,000 trees.

“Residents are reminded that trees placed at the curb or lane next to recycling or garbage carts will not be collected,” Driedger said. “All plastic tree bags, tinsel, lights, decorations, and tree stands must be removed before leaving a tree at a depot. Residents are asked to take plastic tree bags and other garbage home with them.”

Residents can also save and bundle their Christmas trees for yard waste collection in the spring. According to the City of Winnipeg website, the bundle must be no longer than one metre (39 inches) and contain small branches (no more than 10 cm or 4 inches in diameter). The tree can also be cut up and placed in a garbage cart as long as the lid is closed and the tree pieces fall freely when the cart is emptied.