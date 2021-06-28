WINNIPEG -- New federal guidelines outline what fully immunized Canadians can and cannot do, but Manitoba's top doctor says double-dosed Manitobans still need to follow the province's rules.

On Friday, the Public Health Agency of Canada released the guidelines for the fully vaccinated, giving the green light to hug each other, go to barbecues and have some friends over without wearing a mask or physically distancing.

READ MORE: Public Health Agency of Canada releases guidance on what fully vaccinated can do

The guidelines point out that fully immunized Canadians are still required to follow the local public health advice. In Manitoba, that means masks are still required indoors, and having people over to visit in your home is a no-go, regardless of vaccination status.

"Manitoba was late to the third wave, so we're a bit later coming out of the third wave," said Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer.

Manitoba's first phase of reopening, which took effect on June 26, does provide some eased restrictions to fully immunized residents.

Under the orders, they can eat together inside restaurants, travel within Canada without having to self-isolate when they return to the province, and visit fully vaccinated loved ones in personal care homes or hospitals.

"We're just days into our step one," Roussin said, adding the province supports the federal guidelines, but said Manitobans still need to consider where the province is in its third wave.

The province's premier has hinted more details about eased restrictions for fully vaccinated Manitobans will also be announced in July.

On Monday, Roussin said there is no specific date or timeline set for when those eased restrictions will be released.

"We want to encourage Manitobans get vaccinated as soon as possible, and we want to support that decision by being able to show we can do more by being vaccinated."

The province is set to begin its next stage of reopening if 75 per cent of eligible Manitobans receive their first dose and 50 per cent get their second dose by August 2.

Manitoba hit the vaccination targets for the first phase of reopening early, prompting the province to move forward with the reopening a week ahead of schedule.

"It's looking like we're going to be able to do that with step two as well," Roussin said, adding at least one incubation period has to pass before the province moves forward with reopening.

As of Monday, the province has reported 72.9 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one dose of the vaccine, while 38 per cent have received two doses.