WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials announced on Wednesday that several people on a Manitoba First Nation have tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, said these cases on Cross Lake First Nation are linked to previously announced public exposures, including a funeral, which has led to a high number of close contacts.

“Public health officials are working with the community and other partners to address the situation,” he said.

Cross Lake has been moved to the critical or red level on the pandemic response system.

According to Roussin, the chief and council of Cross Lake said public gatherings are not permitted and community residents must stay home. He said people should only leave their homes to get testing or medical care or to send one person from a household for essential supplies.

“People who work in essential services are exempted, masks must be worn outside of the home,” Roussin added.

On Tuesday, CTV News Winnipeg reported a person who tested positive for COVID-19 attended the funeral in Cross Lake, which took place on Oct. 18, when the person was in their infectious period. According to a notice on Cross Lake's website, three more people tested positive on Oct. 27.

CTV News Winnipeg reached out to Cross Lake for the number of people who have tested positive.