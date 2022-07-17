Furby apartment fire contained: WFPS
Furby apartment fire contained: WFPS
Crews are cleaning up after a fire at a West End apartment building early Sunday morning.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) got the call at 3:45 a.m. Crews responded to a three-storey apartment building in the 400 block of Furby Street. They found smoke and flames coming out of the building. Firefighters attacked the flames, and the fire was declared under control at 4:23 a.m.
All residents were able to get out of the building safely, no one was injured in the blaze.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials say fire damage was contained to the suite where the fire originated, but additional suites suffered water damage. Damage estimates are not available at this time.
