Gas leak in Downtown Winnipeg shuts down Broadway
Published Monday, July 26, 2021 5:34PM CST Last Updated Monday, July 26, 2021 5:39PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police say a gas leak has shut down Broadway.
Monday evening shortly before 6:30, police said traffic had been shut down in both directions between Smith Street and Donald Street.
Police said construction crews hit a gas line, which forced the closures.
Police said southbound Donald Street between St. Mary Avenue and Donald Street has also been closed.