WINNIPEG -- Amid tumultuous markets and a global pandemic, gas prices across the country have plummeted.

With Costco advertising at 59.9 cents a litre and most stations not far behind, Winnipeggers are finding some savings at the pump.

Gas prices in Winnipeg as of Saturday night according to GasBuddy:

59.9 Costco - 2365 McGillivray Blvd & Columbia Dr

64.8 Husky - 1011 Marion St & Holden Ave

64.8 Domo - 1032 Marion St near Turenne St

64.9 Petro-Canada - 1895 Wellington Ave & Flight Rd

64.9 Petro-Canada - 1701 Ellice Ave & Century St

From March 1 to March 31, the price of gas dropped from around 106 cents a litre to 69 cents a litre, a drop of 37 cents per lire.

According to GasBuddy's 11 recorded year history, gas prices have never been this low in the Winnipeg area.

Previously, the lowest price for gas in Winnipeg was recorded in 2013 when it cost around 68 cents a litre.