Gas prices in Winnipeg going down after hitting record highs

WINNIPEG -

Gas prices in Winnipeg appear to be going down after reaching record highs earlier in the fall.

According to numbers from CAA, Winnipeg is seeing average gas prices of $1.31 per litre on Sunday.

The numbers show this price is down from an average of $1.426 last month.

At the beginning of October, CTV News Winnipeg reported that gas prices were approaching record highs, with some gas stations jumping as high as $1.429.

One gas analyst said there were a number of reasons for the high gas prices, including the COVID-19 pandemic and a hurricane shutting down oil and natural gas production.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to experts to find out why gas prices may be going down.