    • Geodome coming to Manitoba First Nation to improve food security

    A geodome has recently been built in Gambler First Nation to give people in the community easier access to fresh food.
    A Manitoba First Nation is stepping into the future to help make sure people have access to affordable, nutritious food.

    According to the Southern Chiefs' Organization (SCO) a geodome has been built in Gambler First Nation.

    SCO said a geodome is similar to a greenhouse but can be used all year long.

    SCO said the spherical design of the structure, which is made from interlocking triangles, will allow it to withstand harsh conditions, including seven feet of snow.

    Fruit and vegetables will be grown inside the geodome, and it’ll also house a fresh fish aquarium.

    Gambler First Nation is located four hours northwest of Winnipeg, just off Highway 16 near Binscarth, MB.

