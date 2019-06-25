

CTV Winnipeg





With summer officially underway, the City of Winnipeg says all of its outdoor pools will be open as of Friday, weather permitting.

People will have to wait a little longer for wading pools; the city says 81 of those will open for the season on a staggered basis, between Canada Day and July 5.

Outdoor pools

Heated pools opening Friday include Fort Garry Lion’s, St. Vital and Westdale, while heated pools at Kildonan Park and the Transcona Aquatic Park are already open for the season.

Everyone entering the pool area at those facilities must pay admission. Rates are posted on the city’s website.

The city’s unheated outdoor pools -- Freight House, Happyland, Provencher and Windsor Park -- are free to access and also scheduled to open Friday.

Wading pools

The city said the following wading pools will open on Canada Day, Monday, July 1, weather permitting:

Central Park

Dakota Park

Machray Park

Shaughnessy Park

West Kildonan Memorial Community Centre

Westdale

A full list of the city’s 81 wading pools, with locations and what dates each opens, is available online.