The Pride Winnipeg rally and parade takes place Sunday and thousands of Winnipeggers are expected to take part.

The rally gets underway at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 10 a.m. and the parade is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

The 2019 parade route begins at Broadway and Memorial Boulevard, moving north on Memorial until it reaches Portage Avenue, then eastbound on Portage until turning south on Main Street before branching off onto William Stephenson Way, where it ends at Waterfront Drive.

Source: Pride Winnipeg

People can also check out the Pride Winnipeg Festival at The Forks, featuring free entertainment from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. The full lineup is available online.

Road closures in effect

The City of Winnipeg said Memorial Boulevard will be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday due to the Pride Winnipeg parade and festival.

All roads along the route will be closed on a rolling basis between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the city said, adding that each block on the route is expected to stay closed for around 90 minutes.