Gimli's new short-term rental rules to take effect in the new year

New rules and regulations for short-term rentals in Gimli are set to take effect in the new year.

In a public notice, the Rural Municipality of Gimli said its bylaw containing the new set of regulations has been passed and is set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

"Operators of short-term rental accommodations may need some time to comply with the new regulations; therefore, enforcement of the bylaw will be deferred until April 1, 2024," the notice reads, asking owners and operators to read the bylaw to ensure their property is compliant.

The new regulations now require short-term rental operators to get a license, which will cost $200 annually. Applications for the licence will be available as of Dec. 22, the RM said.

Operators will be required to post signs for guests letting them know of the 'quiet hours' in Gimli of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

No more than two adults per bedroom of a rental unit will be allowed.

The new rules also include some direction on pets. The bylaw says no more than three dogs over the age of four months are allowed at a short-term rental, and they must be leashed at all times.

You can read Gimli's short-term rental bylaw online.

The rural municipalities council also gave third reading to a new five per cent accommodation tax on all short-term rentals, hotels and motels. The proceeds of the tax will be used for local tourism initiatives and to develop Gimili's waterfront area.

“This is an exciting step forward for our community,” Gimli Mayor Kevin Chudd said in the notice.

“Accommodation taxes have been common in Manitoba for many years; one difference is this tax is typically applied only to hotels, whereas Gimli will be applying it to short-term accommodation as well. This is a first in Manitoba.”

While the rural municipality has passed this tax, it still requires approval from the province before it can be implemented.