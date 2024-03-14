Glass Tiger's Alan Frew raising funds for pet care with Winnipeg performance

Glass Tiger lead singer Alan Frew has shared the stage with many big names in music, including Rod Stewart and Tina Turner, but on Thursday he’s set to perform in Winnipeg to help animals in need.

Frew is raising money for the National Pet Care Fund with an acoustic performance at the Pony Corral Pier 7 on Thursday evening.

“It’s a no-brainer for me,” he said. “I love animals so much. I’ve had my dear old dog for 15 years and my two kitty cats.”

The National Pet Care Fund provides grants to low-income Canadians to help them cover the costs of urgent medical care for their pets.

“This National Pet Care Fund helps in these instances where people are struggling to try and meet the costs of what it is to take care of your pets and I think it’s brilliant,” Frew said.

At Thursday’s show, audience members can expect to hear some classic songs and listen to some stories from Frew’s life.

Watch above to find out more about Frew’s past health scare and how it has changed his perspective.

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.