Glenwood house under construction set ablaze Saturday

A two-storey house that was under construction was the scene of a Saturday morning fire in Winnipeg’s Glenwood neighbourhood.

According to a news release, crews were called to the home in the first hundred block of Ellesmere Avenue around 7:10 a.m. When they arrived, they found smoke and heavy flames coming from the building.

After launching an offensive fire attack, the blaze was deemed under control just before 7:30 a.m.

No one was found inside the home and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The city also said residents should call 911 if they see someone entering a vacant structure. If people see boards may have been removed or shifted but no one is actively entering a vacant building, they should call 311.

With the forecasted high winds, the city also issued a reminder that “permitted fire activities” such as open fires, fire pits and fireworks are not allowed.