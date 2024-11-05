Winnipeg police respond to another carjacking involving bear spray in city

Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was bear sprayed and carjacked on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the incident in the 200 block of Watt Street just before 1:30 p.m.

Police arrived on scene to find a 22-year-old man who was suffering from the effects of bear spray.

They found he was delivering a parcel in the 500 block of Harbison Avenue when he was hit with bear spray and robbed of his vehicle.

He was treated by paramedics and medically cleared.

Shortly after the incident, several people reported a vehicle matching the description driving erratically in the area.

Officers found the stolen vehicle in a back lane near Bowman Avenue east of Watt Street.

After a short chase, officers took a suspect into custody without incident.

An 18-year-old man faces multiple charges including robbery and assault with a weapon.

He was detained in custody. None of the charges have been proven in court.

The arrest comes after a similar incident on Sunday. A 39-year-old man was carjacked early that morning at the intersection of Sherbrook Street and Ross Avenue.

He was hit with bear spray, pulled from the vehicle alongside his dog, and run over as the suspect sped away.

The victim was unable to provide a description of any suspects because of the sudden nature of the attack. However, police say a witness who saw the carjacking described the suspect as a man who is five-foot-eight.

The Winnipeg Police Service told CTV News Winnipeg there is nothing indicating any of the recent incidents are related. However, it is still early in the investigation, and the major crimes unit is still working to answer that question.