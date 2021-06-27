WINNIPEG -- Golf Manitoba's competitive season teed off this weekend, but it's not just the pros hitting the links these days.

The men's, women's and junior golf tournaments are underway at the Transcona Golf Course.

Jared Ladobruk, executive director for Golf Manitoba, told CTV News the sport is seeing unprecedented participation for the second year in a row.

"Not only here in Manitoba, but across the country and in North America. It is just well set up for physical distancing, and it is one of the few activities we could do last year and again this year with family and friends keeping in mind the restrictions that are in place," Ladobruk said.

"It feels great. From a golf standpoint, we are inching back closer to what we would call a normal year."

Ladobruk said there is an increased demand for golfing equipment in Manitoba – from golf balls to memberships at golf clubs.

"Obviously, the big one is the increased demand on tee sheets. Golf courses are busy from sun up to sun down, which is really good to see," he said.

There is that added pressure, but we've got a great supply of golf courses here in the province to handle that, and it is really nice to see our golf courses full and lots of people playing."

Manitoba's new health orders still limit golfing groups to five people. Plastic barriers in golf carts, which previously separated golfers from different households, are no longer required.

Clubhouses are also able to open up for post-round drinks and food.