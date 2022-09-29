Grant Park beats Steinbach: Winnipeg high school football

In Thursday's Winnipeg high school football action, the Grant Park Pirates shut out the Steinbach Regional Sabres 16 – 0, and it was the Portage Collegiate Trojans over Murdoch MacKay 21 – 7.

The Miles Macdonell Buckeyes beat the Crocus Plains Plainsmen by a score of 34-13, and Maples Collegiate downed the Daniel McIntyre Maroons 23 – 7.