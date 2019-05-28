The owner of a Winnipeg grocery store chain is vowing to fight back against a $10,000 fine he received for opening on Good Friday.

A government spokesperson told CTV News in April the Retail Businesses Holiday Closing Act prohibits retail and businesses from opening to the public on defined holidays, including Good Friday and Easter Sunday, and the act applies to all businesses except exceptions under the act.

Online, cannabis stores and groceries stores are not specifically listed, and unless a retail business is listed, it cannot be open.

Some businesses that are listed and allowed to be open include restaurants, pharmacies and laundromats.

Food Fare owner Munther Zeid said Tuesday the fine doesn’t make sense.

‘We just came off another stat holiday… So is Victoria Day not important anyone? A lot of stores were open that day,” he said.

On the Manitoba government’s website it states municipalities can pass a by-law to allow shopping on Sundays and some general holidays at retail businesses not listed.

It says these businesses can be open Sunday shopping hours on Louis Riel Day, Victoria Day, and Thanksgiving Day.

It also says unless a retail business is specifically listed as allowed to open on a holiday, it cannot be open on New Year’s Day, Good Friday, Easter Sunday, Canada Day, Labour Day or Christmas Day.

Zeid told CTV News he will fight the fine.

He said the law should be made fair to all retailers.