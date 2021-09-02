WINNIPEG -- A group of Manitoba doctors has written a letter to the province’s minister of health urging the government to expand the vaccine mandate, consider a booster vaccine for high-risk people, and increase the capacity for COVID-19 testing.

In the letter dated Sept. 1, the doctors said they “strongly endorse” the mask and vaccine mandates recently announced. However, they said, with schools reopening and the start of the fourth wave in Canada, more needs to be done.

The letter states that the doctors are pleading with the government to:

Evaluate and remediate ventilation and filtration in classrooms;

Expand the vaccine mandate to first responders;

Legislate full paid sick leave for infected or quarantined workers;

Increase the capacity for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing; and

Consider making a third vaccine dose available for high-risk people, including those who are immunocompromised, elderly people living in communal settings, and frontline healthcare workers.

