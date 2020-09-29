WINNIPEG -- September is slowly coming to an end, and as we near closer to October, people are wondering what will happen with Halloween in a COVID-19 world.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief provincial public health officer, said people should expect change.

"It's certainly going to look different to what it normally does," he said at a news conference on Monday.

Physical distancing and avoiding groups will continue to be big focal points for the event according to the doctor.

"We have to limit the amount of contact," Roussin said. "It always comes back to the fundamentals. So we need to limit the amount of contacts. People that are planning gatherings, of course, they're going to have to adhere to the public health orders."

Roussin said officials will be assisting Manitobans, so they can understand what to do and what not to do.

"If we're going to have any sense of Halloween, we're going to have to do it in a way that limits many, many contacts, you know through people," he said. "We're going to work and provide some specific guidance to people to allow them to make informed decisions."

While the Halloween guidelines aren't out yet, he did mention there are still a lot of points of contact while trick or treating, even if the interactions are brief.

"When you add it all together, (it) can have a significant impact," Roussin said.