Habitat for Humanity builder clocks 1,000 volunteer hours in two years' time
Doug Peters has clocked 1,000 hours in the past two years helping build houses for the non-profit organization.
“I need something to do – I need a sense of purpose,” Peters told CTV News Winnipeg. “I got something that I can do regularly and people expect me to come out.”
The self-described home handyman started volunteering with Habitat for Humanity after retiring from the aviation industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I realized I had a lot of time on my hands and I really like to be busy,” Peters explained. “I like to work with my hands and I like physical work. This is the perfect fit.”
As a volunteer leader, Peters also teaches people the basics of working at a build site and claims that in two years, he hasn’t had a bad day at work.
“Everybody that’s out here to volunteer thinks like I do,” he said. “Have some fun, see how things go together, maybe use some tools, and meet some people.”
Habitat for Humanity Manitoba’s CEO said Peters is an integral part of the construction team working at the organization’s expansive Pandora Avenue West site where 55 units are being built.
“Doug is one of those that says, you know, ‘I've got time and I can help my community,’” CEO Jamie Hall told CTV News Winnipeg. “And it's so we're so blessed that that he decides that Habitat is the place that he's going to help his community by helping build a home for a low income family.”
Peters said working alongside those families is a big part of the fun. Habitat homeowners contribute 500 hours of “sweat equity” helping with their own builds or in other capacities.
“It’s really exciting for them, of course, to be standing up a wall in what’s going to become their master bedroom,” Peters said. “You know, it’s fun to see their excitement and share in it.”
Peters said the shared experience has provided him a sense of purpose and belonging in retirement.
“It’s a really fun group and we get lots done,” he said. “Everybody’s kind of got the same mindset. We want to work hard, do a good job, and enjoy ourselves.”
