Habitat for Humanity building its largest Manitoba development in Transcona

Volunteers from across Winnipeg are helping Habitat for Humanity this week as it builds the largest Manitoba development in the organization’s 35-year history.

The Pandora Avenue West Development will be situated on three acres of land in Transcona. It will feature 55 new homes, with 11 blocks of five townhouses each.

The homes will also be energy efficient, which helps to keep the heating and cooling costs down.

“We’re very proud of where we’ve come from and where we’re headed,” said Thomas Hoffman, Habitat for Humanity Manitoba’s director of construction.

“We’re proud to provide housing for so many new families in the city of Winnipeg. I think we’re headed into a great direction here with more and more housing available for low-income families.”

This week the organization is holding a ‘Blitz Build,’ where community members come in to help build the development.

“We can have up to 80 people on site today, and we’re just going to hammer away and get as much done as we can,” Hoffman said.

COMMUNITY BENEFITS

The new development will not only benefit the 55 families who get to move in, but will also have positive impacts on the community as a whole.

Steve Krahn, senior vice present of program delivery for Habitat for Humanity Manitoba, said the homes will provide $200,000 a year in tax benefits to the area, as the new families will be paying education and property taxes.

He added it will be also help community members be less reliant on government services.

“Once you have a safe, decent, affordable house to move into, there’s less need and reliance upon other services,” Krahn said.

Rosemary Ellis, who will live at the Pandora Avenue West Development once it’s finished, said the development gives her independence and a chance at home ownership.

Habitat for Humanity Manitoba hopes to have some families moved in by the end of the year and early 2024.

- With files from CTV’s Joseph Bernacki.