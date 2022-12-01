Hairstyling students sharpen skills at marathon cutting event benefitting Christmas Cheer Board

Hairstyling students trimmed and buzzed countless tresses Wednesday at an annual event aimed at sharpening their skills and cutting down on hunger this holiday season.

Manitoba Institute of Trades and Technology (MITT) hosted its annual cut-a-thon, offering a full slate of haircuts and styling services in support of the Christmas Cheer Board.

MITT Instructor Mary Elliott said the event has been going on for almost 20 years.

“It provides that opportunity for students to learn the importance of giving, whether it's financial or their time, and using their skills to give back to the community, and also benefit the Christmas Cheer Board,” Elliott said.

Haircuts were $10 a pop, and the event typically raises between $300 to $500 for the charity.

The Christmas Cheer Board is experiencing high demand this year, with up to 40,000 calls on the opening day of its 2022 campaign. The charity assembles and distributes Christmas hampers with toys, food and other essential items for those living below the poverty line.

Student Luke Chafe is weeks away from graduation, and says the event was a great way to practice what he’s learned before heading out into the job market.

“Clients are coming in and it's good for us at the end of the year, to finally get a busy day and everyone getting practicing, especially for their final exam. It's perfect timing,” he said.

Aside from putting his skills to the test, the event is a way for Chafe and other stylists to benefit the community.

“(The Christmas Cheer Board) has always been a great organization giving back to families in need. Especially for this time of year, it's super tough for a lot of families to get different gifts and whatnot. This is a good way for stylists to give back.”