Harris's two TDs power Bombers past Elks 30-3; Winnipeg wins sixth straight
Andrew Harris and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers offence knew at halftime they were far from playing their best ball. He did something about it.
arris ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns as Winnipeg extended its win streak to six games with a 30-3 rout of the Edmonton Elks on Friday.
"In the fourth there and later in the third, our O-line kinda put it together and started opening some big holes there," Harris said.
"We really wore that defence down, so we were able to accumulate some good yardage and have some success in the run game. They just dogged it out."
The Winnipeg-born running back chalked up 150 rushing yards, the 27th time in his 11-year career he's ran for more than 100 yards in a game.
The Bombers boosted their CFL-leading record to 8-1, while the Elks suffered their fourth straight loss and fell to 2-6.
Winnipeg has now won 16 of its past 17 games at IG Field, with 27,388 fans taking in Friday's game.
"We got physically manhandled tonight," Elks head coach Jaime Elizondo said. "We were physically beat in every phase of the game, and that's the truth so we're not going to make any excuses.
"We got our asses whooped and we need to bone up and be a better team and find some better answers."
The teams face off in Edmonton next Friday.
Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros completed 16 of 27 pass attempts for 207 yards with one 16-yard TD toss to Nic Demski and one interception.
Edmonton QB Trevor Harris, making his first start after missing two games with a neck injury, was 9 of 22 for 87 yards and no picks. He was replaced by Taylor Cornelius about three minutes into the fourth quarter, who went 6 of 13 for 47 yards and one interception.
"I've never walked away from a game where I've been embarrassed. This game was embarrassing," Harris said.
He added his injury wasn't a factor and he wasn't using that as an excuse.
Bombers kicker Ali Mourtada had a tough outing. He made 2 of 3 convert attempts, connected on 24-yard field goal but missed three field-goal tries from 41, 47 and 46 yards.
Edmonton punter Hugh O'Neill conceded three safeties and the Elks also conceded a single.
Sean Whyte scored Edmonton's only points with a 32-yard field goal.
"There's great players in this league that are gonna challenge us, no doubt about it, but they best believe that we're gonna be full-step on what we bring to the table and we've got to keep pushing the bar higher," Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill said.
Winnipeg led 9-0 after the first quarter, 11-3 at halftime and 17-3 after the third.
Both teams' offences had a shaky start in the first half.
Harris didn't complete a pass until about six minutes into the second quarter.
Elizondo said it's never always a quarterback's fault, explaining he switched to Cornelius because of some missed opportunities and he thought the change would produce a spark.
Winnipeg also had some missed opportunities, beginning with the game's first pass. Defensive back DeAundre Alford dropped a pass Harris inadvertently threw right at him.
The Bombers did get to Edmonton's one-yard line on their first possession, but backup quarterback Sean McGuire was stuffed on third down. O'Neill ended up conceding a safety to give Winnipeg a 2-0 lead at 6:57 of the opening quarter.
Aided by a pass interference call on Edmonton, Winnipeg put up a nine-play, 68-yard drive that ended with Demski's TD catch.
The Elks conceded another safety 25 seconds into the second quarter, and Harris was 0-for-6 at that point and Winnipeg ahead 11-0.
Collaros was intercepted in the end zone by defensive back Jordan Hoover, who ran it back 70 yards before getting hauled down.
The turnover led to Whyte's 32-yarder at 7:24, a drive that included Harris's first completed pass. He was 1 of 8 at that point.
Bombers defensive back Deatrick Nichols blocked an O'Neill punt early in the third quarter, leading to Mourtada's 24-yard field goal and a 14-3 lead at 4:13.
O'Neill conceded a safety, and then the Elks gave up a single on Mourtada's missed 46-yard field-goal attempt.
Cornelius's first drive of the game ended with a turnover on downs, and his last throw of the match was an interception by Alford with 24 seconds remaining.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2021.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
King Edward VIII's letter detailing his disdain for tour of Canada hits auction block
A letter from the late King Edward VIII to his mistress back in London detailing his true feelings about embarking on a tour of Canada is hitting the auction block in the U.K.
Prescription drug side-effects: How they're vastly under-reported and one man's tragic, cautionary tale
Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV: An Ontario man shares his horrifying story of murder as W5 investigates the widespread under-reporting of serious side-effects from prescription drugs.
Northwest Territories COVID-19 cases surge, now the highest in Canada per capita
The Northwest Territories is grappling with the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in all of Canada, as its residents prepare to gather with family and loved ones for Thanksgiving.
Conservatives still considering position on federal vaccine policy, MP says
Conservative MP Michael Chong says the party is still studying the government's new mandatory vaccine policy before taking a position on the issue.
Infectious disease experts on hosting a safe Thanksgiving celebration
With the Thanksgiving weekend quickly approaching, experts say family gatherings should be held with the windows open and limited to vaccinated guests as the threat of the Delta variant continues to loom.
CRA 'has begun identifying' data from Pandora Papers as leak reveals world of offshore tax havens
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has started to explore and identify data from the latest massive leak of offshore accounts, known as the Pandora Papers, as details emerge of how the ultra-wealthy spend their millions.
Rewild your lands ma'am, Queen urged before COP26
Environmental campaigners have urged Queen Elizabeth II and other royals to commit to rewilding their vast estates as Scotland prepares to host the COP26 global climate conference.
Prime Minister marks start of Thanksgiving holiday by meeting Afghan refugee family
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marked the beginning of the Thanksgiving holiday by meeting a family of Afghan refugees who recently arrived in the country.
Air pollution in Africa responsible for 1.1 million deaths in 2019: study
A new study says that air pollution was responsible for 1.1 million deaths in Africa in 2019 while costing billions of dollars in GDP for African countries.
Saskatoon
-
Semi driver taken to hospital after crash in Saskatoon
A semi rolled over on Idylwyld Drive, trapping the driver inside.
-
Saskatoon police have received possible sightings of Shawn Wiebe – but are still asking for help finding him
Saskatoon police are once again asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.
-
Sask. dad says his 11-month-old daughter's physiotherapy treatment has been 'cancelled indefinitely'
A Saskatoon dad is raising concerns of the long-term impacts that healthcare service slowdowns could have on his 11-month-old daughter, as the Saskatchewan Health Authority continues to redeploy resources to help fight COVID-19.
Regina
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at White City school
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Ecole White City School, according to the Prairie Valley School Division.
-
Infectious disease experts on hosting a safe Thanksgiving celebration
With the Thanksgiving weekend quickly approaching, experts say family gatherings should be held with the windows open and limited to vaccinated guests as the threat of the Delta variant continues to loom.
-
Indigenous teen wins youth division of international entrepreneurial competition
A set of Saskatchewan sisters is making waves in the business world with a jewelry venture inspired by their Hawaiian heritage.
Calgary
-
Support persons diagnosed with COVID-19 allowed into hospitals: Alberta CMOH order
An exemption, signed by Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw in July, says COVID-19-positive people can enter hospitals, provided they are specially requested by an obstetrical patient.
-
Garage and trailer damaged, firefighter taken to hospital after northeast blaze
Firefighters were called to an incident that resulted in a number of structures being damaged and at least one member of the Calgary Fire Department being sent to hospital.
-
Homeowners safely escape fire in northwest Calgary
Calgary fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze that broke out in the northwest community of Nolan Hill Saturday morning.
Edmonton
-
'I See You ICU:' Albertans express gratitude for health-care workers at Thanksgiving
Hundreds of Albertans are sending coffee, gift cards and Thanksgiving meals to those working in intensive care units overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.
-
2 killed in crash near Wetaskiwin
Two people were killed and three were seriously hurt in a crash south of Edmonton Friday evening.
-
Conservatives still considering position on federal vaccine policy, MP says
Conservative MP Michael Chong says the party is still studying the government's new mandatory vaccine policy before taking a position on the issue.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 654 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 654 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as well as two more deaths due to the disease.
-
Here's what you need to know about Ontario's guidance for Thanksgiving and Halloween
Ontario has released its guidance and rules for the upcoming holidays in the province.
-
Ontario lifts capacity limits for cinemas, theatres, but not gyms, restaurants
Ontario has lifted COVID-19 capacity limits in some venues that are asking patrons to show proof of vaccination.
Montreal
-
To avoid 'complete chaos,' lawyer to challenge Quebec vaccine mandate for health-care workers in court
Montreal lawyer Natalia Malone plans to file a legal challenge on an urgent basis on Tuesday to ask the court to suspend the vaccine mandate for health-care workers.
-
Quebec health institute recommends province label Mu a COVID-19 variant of interest
The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is recommending the COVID-19 mu (B.1.621) variant and its sublineage (B.1.621.1) be included on the SARS-CoV-2 variants of interest (VoI) list.
-
Quebec COVID-19 cases increase by 602 with two new deaths
COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose by 602 on Saturday with 475 of those not fully vaccinated. Hospitalizations dropped by five.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa sees highest one-day number of new COVID-19 cases this week
Seventeen of the 48 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday involve residents under the age of 20.
-
Post-Panda Game party in Sandy Hill and a fire destroys 12 townhouses in Kanata: Top five stories in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week
-
COVID-19 capacity restrictions lifted for Senators, Redblacks, 67's, concerts and theatres
The Ontario government has announced its "cautiously lifting capacity limits" in select indoor and outdoor setting where proof of vaccination is required, allowing 100 per cent capacity in venues used for concerts, sports and movie theatres.
Northern Ontario
-
Royal Canadian Legion building veterans housing in Sault Ste. Marie
The Royal Canadian Legion branch in Sault Ste. Marie has announced the construction of a new veteran housing project. The nine-story, 107-unit apartment complex will be built on the current site of the Branch 25 Legion on Great Northern Road.
-
Prescription drug side-effects: How they're vastly under-reported and one man's tragic, cautionary tale
Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV: An Ontario man shares his horrifying story of murder as W5 investigates the widespread under-reporting of serious side-effects from prescription drugs.
-
South End house under renovation in Sudbury catches fire
Greater Sudbury Fire Services responded to a call around 7 a.m. Saturday just off of Long Lake Road.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports 100 new COVID-19 cases Saturday; active cases rise to 929
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 100 new cases of COVID-19 and 52 recoveries on Saturday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 929.
-
New Brunswick coroner's jury says 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi was a homicide
A coroner's jury in New Brunswick examining the 2020 fatal police shooting of a 48-year-old man from the Metepenagiag First Nation has ruled the man's death a homicide.
-
N.S. reports 25 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, active cases drop to 234
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 recoveries on Friday, as the number of active cases drops to 234.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating sudden death in Waterloo
Police say they are investigating a sudden death in the area of Bridgeport Road East and Peppler Street in Waterloo on Saturday.
-
Waterloo Region reports 13 new COVID-19 cases; active infections dip
Waterloo Region reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as the region saw a dip in active infections.
-
Female players suit-up for high school football game in Guelph
Three female players were on the roster for Friday’s Division 1 football game between Bishop MacDonnell Catholic High School and John F. Ross Collegiate Vocational Institute.
Vancouver
-
These 21 wines have been named B.C.'s best for 2021
The winners of the 2021 BC Lieutenant Governor's Wine Awards were announced Thursday in a virtual ceremony honouring 90 B.C. wineries with silver, gold and platinum medals.
-
Metro Vancouver park renamed to reflect Indigenous history
A Metro Vancouver park has been renamed to include the site's Indigenous name, which officials say will better reflect the area's history.
-
Complete with moat and drawbridge, modernized 'castle' built in B.C. mountains for sale for $3.45M
A multimillion-dollar property with a unique design is being billed as a "perfect fit" for young families.
Vancouver Island
-
'It's been shocking for our team': CFAX Santas Anonymous seeing more than double the usual demand for Christmas hamper program
On Monday, CFAX Santas Anonymous opened up applications to the community for its Christmas hamper program. Just four days into the registration process, there was reason for concern. The response has been unprecedented.
-
Downtown Victoria road closures expected for upcoming marathon
Commuters should expect several road closures in Victoria this weekend as runners take to the streets for the 2021 Royal Victoria Marathon.
-
These 21 wines have been named B.C.'s best for 2021
The winners of the 2021 BC Lieutenant Governor's Wine Awards were announced Thursday in a virtual ceremony honouring 90 B.C. wineries with silver, gold and platinum medals.