

CTV News Winnipeg





Fall in southern Manitoba means busy farmers are scrambling to get the harvest in on time, and often that means more farm machinery hitting the road and competing for space with cars and trucks.

In a news release, Manitoba Public Insurance said while they’re rare, on average there are about 40 collisions per year involving motorists and agricultural equipment.

Farm machinery is often large and slow moving, and combined with the fall decrease in daylight hours, these factors can increase the likelihood of collisions.

Satvir Jatana of MPI said both producers and motorists are expected to share the roads responsibly and safely.

“Farm equipment is large, may take up more than one lane, and is slow moving so motorists need to use extra caution when approaching and overtaking. Producers need to do their part to ensure equipment is properly signed with lights and reflectors in use. Extra caution is also required when entering roadways and making turns with this equipment, “ Jatana said.

Required safety equipment for farm machinery includes a slow moving vehicle emblem clearly visible at the rear, with rear left and right side red reflectors.

At night, headlights, red tail lights and flashing amber warning lamps are a must.

Jatana says motorists encountering machinery need to be patient and pass only when it’s safe to do so.