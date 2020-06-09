WINNIPEG -- Headingley RCMP is out with a warning to the public about a new "spoofing" scheme to be aware of.

RCMP said it was notified that the Headingley detachment's number was being spoofed and used by someone who tried to convince a woman to empty her bank account.

RCMP said the woman was called and told that her Social Insurance Number had been compromised and that her identity was stolen. She was also told that a warrant had been issued for her arrest and that officers were on their way to her home.

The woman was told that if she wanted to prevent this from happening, she had to go to her bank and take out all of her money and take it to an address in Winnipeg.

RCMP said the woman hung up and called the number back and spoke with a real RCMP employee.

RCMP is reminding people that the organization does not ask for money over the phone and anyone who receives these calls or believes they may have been a victim of fraud should call their local detachment or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

RCMP is also providing additional tips:

• If a caller or recording asks you to hit a button to stop getting calls, people should just hang up as this is a trick to identify potential targets;

• Manitobans are being told to use caution if they are pressured for information right away;

• Never respond to question, especially those that can be answered with "yes" or "no";

• Never give any personal information in response to unexpected calls or if you are suspicious; and

• If someone calls saying they are from a specific company or government agency, hang up and call the phone number on your account statement, in the phone book, or on the company's or government agency's website to verify the authenticity of the request.