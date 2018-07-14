

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





Europe’s Best brand of frozen Field Berry mixes is being recalled by Health Canada with concerns of possible salmonella contamination.

Both the 600 gram and 2 kilogram bags are on the recall notice issued by The Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The recalled products should either be thrown out or taken back to the original store of purchase for a refund.

There have been no reported illnesses as of yet.