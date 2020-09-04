WINNIPEG -- A health care worker at the Concordia Place care home in Winnipeg has tested positive for COVID-19.

The personal care home, which is located next to the Concordia Hospital, said in a statement posted online that the employee had very limited contact at the facility and did not provide any direct resident care.

The care home said the risk of spread is considered low.

"I know this news is incredibly unsettling. Please be assured all our residents are receiving ongoing care and their health is being closely monitored by our staff," the care home statement reads. "At present no residents have tested positive."

Visitor restrictions have been put in place for all indoor and outdoor visits, the care home said managers may make exceptions for "compassionate reasons."

"Concordia Place will continue to evaluate restrictions according to the appropriate Pandemic Response Level and we will be reopening visitation after the two-week isolation or no additional staff or resident isolation is required," the statement reads.

In addition to the restricted visitation, the care home has suspended admissions, the staff is being screened, all staff who work with residents are wearing protective equipment, and recreation activities for residents have been restricted to their own units.

Any resident who is symptomatic will be isolated, the care home said.