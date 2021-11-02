Heather Stefanson sworn in as new premier of Manitoba

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba officially has a new premier as Heather Stefanson was sworn into power Tuesday.

She becomes the first female premier in the province's history and is the only woman serving as premier out of all of Canada's provinces.

Stefanson was elected leader of the Progressive Conservatives – after former premier Brian Pallister stepped down - on Saturday beating out former MP Shelly Glover.

On Tuesday CTV News Winnipeg reported that Glover has filed a court challenge, asking for the leadership results to be quashed.

This is a developing story. More details to come.