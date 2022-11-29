Heavy police presence outside Transcona home on Monday evening

Police officers were on scene of a Transcona home on Monday, Non. 28, 2022. Police officers were on scene of a Transcona home on Monday, Non. 28, 2022.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island