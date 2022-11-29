Heavy police presence outside Transcona home on Monday evening

A heavy police presence was seen outside a home in Transcona on Monday evening.

Images from the scene show Winnipeg Police Service vehicles in the 300 block of Rougeau Avenue after 7 p.m. on Monday.

In videos sent to CTV News Winnipeg, officers can be heard telling residents to evacuate. A police vehicle is also seen driving on the home’s front lawn.

There is visible damage to the home’s window and side fence, as well as a trailer on the property.

Police said officers were executing a search warrant, but did not provide details about the damage to the home. Police said it was part of an ongoing investigation.