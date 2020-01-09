WINNIPEG -- Southern Manitoba was hit with a heavy snowfall this week, prompting some schools in the province to cancel classes on Thursday.

The snow began on Wednesday afternoon and has continued into Thursday morning. Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings for several parts of the province, many of which have now ended. These warnings still remain in effect in: Bissett-Victoria Beach-Nopiming Provincial Park-Pine Falls; Dugald-Beausejour-Grand Beach; and Selkirk-Gimli-Stonewall-Woodlands.

Because of this snowfall, some schools are closed and busses are cancelled on Thursday, Jan. 9: