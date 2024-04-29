Hellebuyck named finalist for Vezina Trophy

Connor Hellebuyck has a chance to add to his NHL awards hardware as he has been named one of the three finalists for the Vezina Trophy.

The NHL announced Monday morning that Hellebuyck, Thatcher Demko with the Vancouver Canucks and Sergei Bobrovsky with the Florida Panthers are the three finalists.

The award is given to the goalie who is voted the best in net by general managers around the league.

Hellebuyck is no stranger to being involved in the Vezina conversation, as this is his fourth nomination.

He won the trophy in the 2019-20 season and was a runner-up in 2017-18. Last year he was third in voting.

He finished the regular season with a 37-19-4 record, registering a 2.39 goals against average and a .921 save percentage.

Hellebuyck was also the winner of the William M. Jennings Trophy, which is given to the goalie or goalies on the team that allows the fewest goals in the regular season.

Monday is the first of 10 straight days that the NHL will be announcing award finalists.