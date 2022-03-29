Hells Angels member among 22 people charged in four-year drug and gun trafficking investigation: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP officers have charged 22 people, including a full-patch member of the Hells Angels, as part of a four-year investigation into drug and gun trafficking in Canada.

Manitoba RCMP announced the results of Project Divergent, a national and international operation “focused on the importation and distribution of illicit guns and drugs,” during a news conference Tuesday morning.

Nearly 150 kilograms of drugs were seized during the course of the investigation, along with numerous firearms.

Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy, commissioner of the Manitoba RCMP, said the arrests made, including one member of an outlaw biker gang, will have a significant impact.

“We’ve been able to cause a large disruption in the flow of guns and drugs in the country,” she said.

More to come.