Featured
Henderson Highway reopens after 13-year-old boy hit by vehicle
The crash happened just after 12 p.m. in the area of Henderson Highway and Mossdale Avenue. (Scott Sinclair/CTV News).
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, March 6, 2019 2:25PM CST
Winnipeg police said a 13-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital after a crash Wednesday.
The boy is now in stable condition, police said.
The crash happened just after 12 p.m. in the area of Henderson Highway and Mossdale Avenue.
Northbound lanes of Henderson were closed for a period of time, but have since reopened.