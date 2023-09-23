Winnipeg

    • Here are Friday's Winnipeg high school football scores

    It was a full slate of Winnipeg High School Football League action Friday, with games in both AAA and AAAA divisions.

    On the AAA side, the Beaver Brae Broncos beat the Dryden Eagles 16-6. The Tech Voc Hornets stung the Churchill Bulldogs 42-25. The third AAA game saw the Fort Frances Muskies dominate the St. Norbert Celtics by a score of 63-6. 

    In AAAA action, the Grant Park Pirates narrowly edged the Kelvin Clippers 29-24, while in Steinbach the Regional Sabres topped the Crocus Plains Plainsmen 15-8.

    The St. Paul's Crusaders defeated the Oak Park Raiders by a score of 32-8, and the Miles Macdonell Buckeyes beat the Springfield Sabres 39-13.

    In the late AAAA game, the Dakota Lancers walloped the Vincent Massey Trojans 47-16.

    Winnipeg High School Football League play continues on Tuesday, Sept. 26. A full schedule of the games can be found on the league's website.

