WINNIPEG -- Manitobans might want to start carrying a mask with them or in their vehicles as more stores across the province are making them mandatory.

While the province has not mandated mask use, it has recommended people use a mask when physical distancing is not possible.

Here is a list of businesses that now require masks:

• American Eagle requires masks at all stores. Disposable masks are provided at the entrance;

• The Apple Store at Polo Park requires masks and they are provided by the store;

• The Banana Republic location along Sterling Lyons Parkway requires masks and the location at Polo Park is asking customers to wear them when entering the store;

• Bed, Bath and Beyond has made masks mandatory;

• All three Children's Place locations in Winnipeg require masks. The stores do provide them if you don't have one;

• The Disney Store in Polo Park requires masks for anyone over the age of two-years-old;

• The Dollar Tree said on its website it requires all customers to wear masks in stores;

• All Fabricland locations require some sort of face covering, whether it be a mask or bandana;

• The Gap requires all customers to wear masks, but if you don't have one they are being provided;

• Starting Aug. 17, masks are required at all HomeSense stores;

• Lululemon requires customers to wear masks in-store;

• Both Lush locations at St. Vital Centre and Polo Park require customers to wear masks. If you don't have a mask, store personnel can help find what you are looking for outside the store;

• Beginning on Aug. 17, masks are mandatory at all Marshalls locations;

• Mountain Equipment Co-op asks all customers to wear a mask in the store;

• Old Navy requires customers to wear masks. The store does sell masks in five and 10 packs;

• Orangetheory Fitness requires masks when entering the gym. They are not required during a workout;

• Planet Fitness also requires masks but not during workouts;

• The Winnipeg Art Gallery has made masks mandatory for all visitors;

• If you go shopping at Walmart, you will now require a mask to enter the store;

• Starting Aug. 17, all Winners locations require customers to wear a mask.

CTV News will update the list when it knows about more locations.