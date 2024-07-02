WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Here's how much rain fell in Manitoba on Canada Day

    (Shutterstock) (Shutterstock)
    Share

    It was a rainy Canada Day for many Manitobans, with a number of communities receiving upwards of 30 millimetres (mm) of precipitation.

    According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Morden saw the highest rainfall total on Monday with 66 mm, while Gretna got 54 mm and Wasagaming got 36.

    Other communities that experienced a rainy day, include Sprague at 35 mm; Pilot Mound at 34 mm and Carman at 26 mm. As for Winnipeg, the city received 30 mm of rain of rain on Monday.

    CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that the rainy weather forced the postponement of some Canada Day celebrations, including the Royalwood Curbside Concert Series and the Sage Creek Canada Day/Winnipeg 150 celebrations.

    - With files from CTV’s Daniel Halmarson.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News