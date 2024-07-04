Taquitos and beer? Winnipeg 7-Eleven location to start serving booze

Winnipeggers will soon be able to pair their taquitos and Big Bite hot dogs with a glass of red.

7-Eleven Canada announced it will add beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink beverages to its menu at its 3031 Ness Avenue location in Winnipeg.

The changes come after the convenience store chain was granted a liquor license by the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba (LGCA).

The alcoholic beverages will be available to age-verified customers alongside 7-Eleven's food menu.

The Ness Avenue location was recently remodelled to add a walled-in dining area that seats up to 10 guests, where adults will now be able to enjoy a beer or glass of wine alongside their meal.

7-Eleven offers similar licensed dining areas in 17 locations in Alberta and two in Ontario.

The company said the launch date will be announced in the summer as staff prepares to roll out the new service.