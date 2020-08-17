WINNIPEG -- Multiple school divisions in Winnipeg have released their plans for what school will look like when students return on September 8.

The plans all include changes to the classrooms, enhanced cleaning measures, and what classes and activities might not be offered right away.

ST. JAMES-ASSINIBOIA SCHOOL DIVISION

School schedule: Students in Kindergarten to Grade 8, and students with special needs, will be in school five days a week. Students in Grades 9 to 12 will attend in-class learning on alternate days for the first three weeks of September. Starting September 28, where physical distancing is possible, students can return to in-class learning every day. The decision will be made on a class-by-class basis, the division said.

The division said virtual-learning is not an option, but division-level remote learning will be in place for students who are “medically advised not to return to in-class learning due to COVID related risk factors.”

Masks: Students in Grades 5 to 12, along with staff and teachers, are strongly recommended to wear masks when physical distancing cannot be maintained. The division will provide two reusable masks to students free of charge. In classrooms with multiple grades (such as Grade 4/5) all students will receive masks.

Electives: Music instruction for early year students, along with band and choral programs for middle year students, will be paused for September. High school music and vocal programs must follow provincial guidelines.

The practical arts, culinary arts and human ecology electives in the division are being paused for September. The division is also pausing divisional musical arts programming to limit the mixing of students from multiple schools.

PEMBINA TRAILS SCHOOL DIVISION

School schedule: Kindergarten to Grade 8 students will attend class five days a week in cohorts. High school students will attend a minimum of two days in person during a cycle, and participate in remote learning when not at the school.

The school division has invested in cameras for each classroom to be used for instructional purposes for remote learning.

Masks: Non-medical masks are strongly recommended for students in Grades 5 to 12. The division is asking families to purchase non-medical masks as part of this year’s school supply list. The division will provide masks to staff, and there will be a limited number of masks to hand out for students.

SEVEN OAKS SCHOOL DIVISION

School schedule: Children in Kindergarten to Grade 8 and students with special needs will be in school five days a week. Students in Grades 9 to 12 will return on a blended basis with students attending on alternate days. Scheduling arrangements will be posted on August 31.

Virtual learning is not an option. Remote learning will be in place only for students who are “medically advised not to return to in-class learning due to COVID related risk factors.”

Masks: The division said all students in Grade 5 and up are expected to wear masks when they are unable to socially distance. Masks will be mandatory on buses. Reusable masks will be provided to students at no charge, and disposable masks will be available on buses and in classrooms in case students forget.

Electives: The division said “schools will do everything they can to offer a rich and full program for our students,” but the plan does not mention if any electives are being suspended cancelled. For music programs, schools and students will have to follow provincial guidelines for the programs.

WINNIPEG SCHOOL DIVISION

School schedule: Kindergarten to Grade 8 students will be in school five days per week, while high school students will be in class “to the greatest extent possible.” Blended learning options will vary from school-to-school.

Classroom Cohorts will also be established.

Masks: The division is strongly recommending the use of non-medical masks for students from Grades 5 to 12 and staff when physical distancing is not possible.

RIVER EAST TRANSCONA SCHOOL DIVISION

School schedule: Timetables will remain largely the same for early year students, while middle year and senior year students could see some changes depending on programming, curriculum and safety guidelines. The division will be using cohorts to maintain physical distancing.

Families also need to be prepared for the possibility of a blended learning model that includes in-class and remote learning.

Students are encouraged to bring their own devices to learn from.

Masks: Masks are strongly recommended for students in Grades 5 to 12 where physical distancing is not possible. Extra masks will be available.

Electives: For high school students, the division said the cohort approach will limit student course options.

LOUIS-RIEL SCHOOL DIVISION

School schedule: Students in Kindergarten to Grade 8 will return for five days of in-class instruction per week. Students in Grades 9 to 12 will return for up to five days per week of in-class instruction if schools implement physical distancing and the use of cohorts. Students with special needs in all grades will return for five full days of in-class instruction per week.

Masks: All students in Grade 5 and above, as well as teachers, staff, visitors and volunteers, are strongly encouraged to wear masks when physical distancing is not possible. Students in Grade 5 or lower can also wear non-medical masks if desired.

This story will be updated when divisions release more details regarding their back to school plans.