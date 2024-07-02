Here's what you need to know for the Winnipeg Jets 2024-25 schedule

The Winnipeg Jets will start the 2024-25 season with a showdown against a western Canadian rival.

The Jets released their full regular season schedule on Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know:

The hockey club heads to Edmonton on Oct. 9 to take on Connor McDavid and the Oilers before returning home for a four-game stint.

The home schedule kicks off on Oct. 11 against former Jets goalie Laurent Brossoit and the Chicago Blackhawks. A week later on Oct. 18, Jets fans will get their first glimpse of #1 overall pick Macklin Celebrini when the San Jose Sharks come to town.

Every Canadian club visits Winnipeg at least once during the season. First up will be the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 28.

Other notable home ice games include:

Utah Hockey Club, the NHL’s newest franchise, stopping by on Nov. 5;

a rematch against playoff rivals Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 7;

and the Florida Panthers, the defending Stanley Cup champions, roll into town on Nov. 19.

The club plays six straight on the road between Nov. 22 and Dec. 1, while an eight-game home stretch is on the docket for the first two weeks of January.

The season wraps up Apr. 16 at home against the Anaheim Ducks.