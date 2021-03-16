WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority has said an employee working at the Heritage Lodge Long Term Care Home has tested positive for a COVID-19 variant.

Revera, the company that runs the care home, said in a statement on its website that it learned the employee tested for the B.1.1.7. variant on March 13.

The company said the worker is currently at home in self-isolation. Revera added a resident has also recently tested positive for COVID-19 and they are currently awaiting the result from that test to determine if it is also a variant case or not.

"We are committed to doing everything we can to protect the health and safety of our residents, staff members and their families," Revera said in a statement on its website.

It said it is working with health officials and outbreak protocols are in place.

"We have informed the residents, their families and the staff of the status of this notification."

The care home company said residents are to remain in their rooms at all times and individual recreation will continue during isolation.

General visits to the care home have been temporarily cancelled.

Revera said most of the residents who wanted to be vaccinated have already received both doses and staff vaccinations are ongoing.