WINNIPEG -- There is a high-risk of COVID-19 exposure in the Grade 7 cohorts at one Winnipeg school.

CTV News previously reported the province confirmed seven cases of COVID-19 at John Pritchard School.

According to a letter sent to parents on Sept. 17, it has “found that high-risk exposures have been limited to the Grade 7 cohorts.”

The letter goes on to state that Public Health has not identified high-risk exposures in the Grades 4/5 split class, Grade 6, Grade 8 and the Henderson Early Learning Centre. This means kids in these specific cohorts no longer have to self-isolate/quarantine, but the school recommends parents still limit their kids’ contact with others for the time being.

The school notes that out of an abundance of caution, these four cohorts –excluding Grade 7 - will continue to learn remotely until Sept. 29, returning to class on Sept. 30.

The school said the investigation into the source of the transmission continues, and parents will be told of any changes.

John Pritchard School urged parents to isolate their children from others if they begin to develop any symptoms and to get them tested.

The province elevated John Pritchard School to the restricted level on the pandemic response system.